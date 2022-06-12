Malta wins three gold medals in Championship for Small States

Malta placed second overall during the fourth edition of the Championship for Small States, amassing an impressive 110 points.

Team Malta finished only second to Cyprus who topped the standings with 117 points. Moldova placed third with 99 points.

Janet Richard claimed the first gold medal for Malta in the 400-metre sprint, finishing with a time of 55.12 seconds.

Claire Azzopardi jumped a distance of six metres and 21 cm in the long-jump, to get the second gold medal for Malta. Team Malta went on to clinch its third gold medal in the Swedish relay.

Beppe Grillo and Daniel Saliba won the silver medal in the 100 metres sprint and 110 metre hurdles respectively.

Peppijna Dalli, Dillion Cassar, Charlotte Wingfield and Roberta Schembri won the bronze medal for Malta during the championship.

32 Maltese athletes and 350 athletes from 17 countries around the world participated in the championship.