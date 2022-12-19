Puka is the 2023 Games of the Small States of Europe mascot

The mascot for the 2023 Games of the Small States of Europe, Puka, has been unveiled.

Puka is a derivative of lampuka, the dorado fish which is synonymous with the Maltese islands.

The 2023 Games of the Small States of Europe (GSSE) will be held in Malta between the 28th May and 3rd June.

The vision of the mascot was developed by bringing together elements of Maltese culture, island vibrancy, the friendly nature of the Maltese and the colourful brand created for these Games, into a dynamic mascot that represents and symbolises the values of these Games in a sporty and fun way.

“The development of this mascot brings another typical ingredient of Maltese culture, which similar to the design of our logo brings colour, energy and fun to these Games. I’d like to thank all those involved in the creation of Puka, which we are sure will quickly become a popular and immediately recognisable facet of these Games as we build up the next stage leading to these Games,” Maltese Olympic Committee President Julian Pace Bonello said.

Puka will be animated to represent the ten sporting disciplines that have been included in these games – athletics, basketball, judo, rugby 7s, sailing, shooting, squash. swimming, table-tennis, tennis.

Sports Minister Clifton Grima said preparations are at an advanced stage for the competition which will be held next year.

“This is a sector that unites the athletes and also the country, and we are looking forward to continue giving our support to those who will take part,” Grima said.

Present for the launch were students from local government, private and church schools who also took part in activities which were held after the launch.