LifeStar Malta Marathon 2024 launched

The highly anticipated 2024 LifeStar Malta Marathon is set to be held on February 25, 2024.

Launched in 1986 with a modest 109 participants, the marathon has grown into a major annual event, attracting thousands of participants each year.

Education minister Clifton Grima commended the organizers for their dedicated efforts spanning 38 years and acknowledged the increasing participation of local and foreign athletes. LifeStar chairman Paolo Catalfamo expressed the company's commitment to supporting the Malta Marathon for the next three years, aligning with LifeStar's focus on health and wellbeing.

Over 1,800 athletes have registered for the 2024 LifeStar Malta Marathon, with an expected total exceeding 3,000 participants by race day.

Athletes from more than 70 countries will participate, with significant contingents from the United Kingdom, Italy, Poland, Germany, France, and Greece.

Redouan Nouiri, the 2023 Malta Marathon winner and record holder, will defend his title. Professional female athlete Rabab Halbi from Morocco will also participate.

Inspire has been selected as the beneficial charity for the 2024 LifeStar Malta Marathon.

Former world marathon team champion Osvaldo Faustini will be present at the finish line, while Charles Darmanin, who completed all editions since 1986, will participate in the 2024 marathon.