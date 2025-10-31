Malta Taekwondo Association President re-elected to global Taekwondo council

Malta Taekwondo Association (MTA) President, Anna Vassallo has been re-elected to the World Taekwondo (WT) Council, elections in Wuxi, China.

This will be Vassallo’s fourth term at the head of Malta’s Taekwondo association.

The re-election saw structural changes to the WT body introduced. The council was reduced from 34 to 14 members, with each continent now represented. Europe holds six of those seats, making it the largest continental bloc.

In a statement, the MTA said that Vassallo’s continued presence on the council ensures that Malta and Southern Europe remain represented in the global governance of Taekwondo, adding that her reappointment shows her dedication, leadership, and commitment to the sport both nationally and internationally.

Earlier this year, Vassallo also achieved another major milestone when she was elected Vice President of the European Taekwondo Union (ETU).

“With over 80 million practitioners worldwide, the sport continues to expand rapidly, and Malta’s representation at the top level offers unique opportunities for growth, collaboration, and development,” the MTA stated.

The Association congratulated Vassallo and wished her continued success in her mission to advance Taekwondo both locally and globally.