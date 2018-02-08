Copy-paste fail links Maltese law to web article on pregnancy symptoms

Was a legal drafter working on the Maltese Civil Code concerned about a pregnancy scare?

8 February 2018, 12:54pm

Somebody drafting changes to the Maltese Civil Code must have been concerned about a missed period or an unusual appetite.

Whoever drafted the annotation with Article 136 of the Civil Code copied the internet address of a website that tells you which pregnancy symptoms might actually be something else.

It is unclear when this mistake was made but must have gone unnoticed for quite some time in the 539-page law.

Definitely a classic case of copy-and-paste gone wrong.

