Tony ‘Bayzo’ Camilleri, star of Gensna and Malta Bums frontman, dies at 70

The Maltese musician Tony ‘Bayzo’ Camilleri has passed away, at 70.

Camilleri was a musician and singer, best known for his work with The Malta Bums in the 1960s, and his role in the rock opera Gensna.

He was also known for his solo work, which saw him tour the world and win the hearts of thousands of Maltese around the globe.

‘Bayzo’ joined The Malta Bums following Freddie Portelli’s departure, and released many songs including ‘L-Ewwel Tfajla Li Habbejt’ which became widely popular.

He was also part of the 1980 rock-opera Gensna, which was staged more than 40 times and revived 20 years later, and again in 2014.

Camilleri last gave a public performance on 1 October last year at the Rockestra, where he was a special guest.

He was born on 3 April 1947 and was a St Paul’s Bay resident.

Family, friends and musician took to social media to remember the musician.

Insellem il-memorja ta’ Tony Camilleri, il-Bayzo, nagħti l-kondoljanzi lill-familjari tiegħu, u nirringrazzjah tal-ġid li għamel permezz tal-mużika u permezz tal-vuċi unika tiegħu. pic.twitter.com/snafKMnFWN — Marie-Louise Coleiro (@presidentMT) February 1, 2018

The Labour Party also remembered Camilleri.

"Tony Camilleri's death is a great loss for Malta's music and culture scene," the Party said in a statement, "Bayzo had for many years distinguished himself as a protagonist in Malta's music sector."