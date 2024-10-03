‘Far From Somewhere’ articulates overlapping narratives on mental wellbeing

In recognition of World Mental Health Day, curators Elyse Tonna and Margerita Pulè, along with 12 contemporary artists are collaborating with Prohealth Malta to recognise World Mental Health Day on 10 October.

The interdisciplinary exhibition – Far from Somewhere – which will take place at the Malta Postal Museum in Valletta, articulates overlapping narratives related to mental well-being, and looks for more resilient environments, increased sharing and co-responsibility in our society.

The exhibition explores the challenges presented by ever-increasing changes to our physical and urban contexts, and how environmental and social transformations can influence our state of mind and our sense of well-being in the world.

World Mental Health Day (10 October) is an international day for global mental health education, awareness and advocacy against social stigma. The overall objective of World Mental Health Day is to raise awareness of mental health issues around the world and to mobilise efforts in support of mental health.

As the title suggests, Far From Somewhere reflects on our surroundings and urban environments and their subliminal associations with mental health and wellbeing. Building analogies between physical space, mental space, and social and mental well-being, the exhibition recognises the need for more resilient environments and increased positive influences on our mental health.

A lack of open spaces and the densification of our urban environments can have implications on mental health, such as uncertainty and increased stress and anxiety, loss of familiarity, loss of identity, social disconnection and a lack of positive regard towards the future. By creating spaces - both physical and non-physical - which can nurture, support and protect us in navigating these changing environmental and emotional conditions, we can unearth potential strategies for self-care and opportunities for mental well-being.

Curated by Elyse Tonna and Margerita Pulè, and with artists Emma Agius, Victor Agius, Kamy Aquilina, Keit Bonnici, Luke Bugeja Gauci, Ryan Falzon, Gabriel Lia, opensound.network, Katie Sims, Sasha Vella, and Raffaella Zammit. Assisted by psychotherapist Umberto Buttigieg. Far From Somewhere is a collaboration with Prohealth Malta.

The public opening will take place on Friday 11th October 2024 between 19:30-21:30 at the Malta Postal Museum. The exhibition will run until the 24th October 2024.