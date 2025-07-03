menu

Liverpool star Diogo Jota dies in car crash

The 28-year-old Portuguese winger was reportedly travelling in a car with his brother near Zamora when their car went off the road and burst into flames

matthew_farrugia
3 July 2025, 10:29am
by Matthew Farrugia
1 min read
(Photo: Diogo Jota/Facebook)
Liverpool footballer Diogo Jota has died in a car crash in Spain. 

The 28-year-old Portuguese winger was reportedly travelling in a car with his brother near Zamora when their car went off the road and burst into flames.

Spanish authorities stated that the accident happened at around 12:30am on Thursday, adding that the brothers' Lamborgini experienced a tyre blowout when they were overtaking another vehicle. This led the car steering off the road before catching fire.

The brothers were reportedly certified dead on-site.

Diogo Jota had just gotten married two weeks prior to his death.

He started playing with Liverpool in 2020 after a €44 million transfer from Wolverhampton.

With his club, he scored 65 goals and made 26 assists in his 182 appearances.

Matthew Farrugia is a staff reporter at MaltaToday
