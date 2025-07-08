Netanyahu nominates Trump for Nobel peace prize

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has nominated US president Donald Trump for a Nobel Peace Prize.

The pair met in Washington for the first time since the US strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities.

Netanyahu, who is currently wanted by the International Criminal Court (ICC) for war crimes in Gaza, gave Trump a letter that was also sent to the Nobel committee. The Israeli Prime Minister said that the nomination was for Trump’s efforts to end conflicts in the Middle East.

During the meeting, Trump said that Hamas is open to discuss a ceasefire but gave no details on the matter.