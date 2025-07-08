menu

Netanyahu nominates Trump for Nobel peace prize

The pair met in Washington for the first time since the US strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities

matthew_farrugia
8 July 2025, 11:13am
by Matthew Farrugia
1 min read
Netanyahu, who is currently wanted by the International Criminal Court (ICC) for war crimes in Gaza, gave Trump a letter that was also sent to the Nobel committee
Netanyahu, who is currently wanted by the International Criminal Court (ICC) for war crimes in Gaza, gave Trump a letter that was also sent to the Nobel committee

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has nominated US president Donald Trump for a Nobel Peace Prize.

The pair met in Washington for the first time since the US strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities.

Netanyahu, who is currently wanted by the International Criminal Court (ICC) for war crimes in Gaza, gave Trump a letter that was also sent to the Nobel committee. The Israeli Prime Minister said that the nomination was for Trump’s efforts to end conflicts in the Middle East.

During the meeting, Trump said that Hamas is open to discuss a ceasefire but gave no details on the matter.

Matthew Farrugia is a staff reporter at MaltaToday
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.