Broadcasting Authority orders ONE to report conclusion of standards investigation into PN MP

The Broadcasting Authority (BA) has ordered ONE TV to report the findings of an investigation into PN MP Toni Bezzina and claims that he wasn’t showing up to his public job.

Last month, Bezzina was found innocent of any alleged ethics breach in relation to his work as government architect by a standards czar investigation. The investigation was prompted by a report to the Commissioner for Standards in Public Life by blogger Neville Gafa.

Bezzina was the target of a campaign by the PL and its proxies such as Gafa who claimed that he was not showing up to work as government architect, but was instead engaging in private practice during official hours.

The BA complaint, filed by Bezzina argued that ONE News had previously broadcast the allegations against him. Michael Piccinino, who represented Bezzina, stated that the MP had already requested a right of reply on January 21, 2025, which the station failed to broadcast.

Piccinino further noted that once the Standards Commissioner concluded the investigation and issued a report, ONE was obligated to inform the public of the outcome, but again failed to do so.

In response, ONE, which was represented by lawyer and MP Ramona Attard and ONE News editor Josef Caruana, stated that the lack of reporting was due to an oversight.

Attard added that ONE would not contest the point regarding the absence of reporting and confirmed the station was prepared to remedy the situation.

In its decision, the BA ordered ONE to report the investigation’s conclusions by no later than two days since the decision.

In a statement on the ruling, the PN welcomed the ruling, calling the PL’s campaigns against certain PN MPs as being supported “by a fascist-leaning faction within the party.”