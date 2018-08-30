Restoration expert Renzo Gauci passes away

Renzo Gauci, a restoration expert and sculptor, has passed away at the age of 59.

Gauci was well known for his work on various statues as well as his wooden sculptures.

Gauci, who was born in Tarxien, died following a short battle with cancer.

Passionate about art from a young age, Gauci’s work included the cradle he made for the statue of the Madonna Tal-Karmnu for the Fgura parish church, the niche for the statue of Maria Regina in Marsa, and other works in the church of the Madonna tal-Pilar in Valletta.