LIVE | Maksar gang trial: Vince Muscat describes murder plan for Carmel Chircop

Jury proceedings in the ongoing trial of the four men accused of murdering lawyer Carmel Chircop and journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia will continue on Friday.

Adrian Agius stands accused of commissioning the murder of Carmel Chircop, with his brother Robert Agius, Jamie Vella, and George Degiorgio accused of complicity in the killing.

All four men deny the charges. Robert Agius and Degiorgio are also accused of involvement in the assassination of journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia.

On Thursday, the jury heard an emotional testimony from Carmel Chircop’s widow and revelations about complex financial agreements involving one of the accused, Adrian Agius.

Mary Rose Chircop took the witness stand in the afternoon, recounting the day her husband was shot dead.

Visibly emotional, she told the court how she had tried to reach him after collecting registered letters, only to learn of his murder through a Facebook news article.

Earlier in the day, property consultant Peter Barteth provided testimony about the sale of a warehouse in Ħal Qormi—a central element in the financial dealings surrounding the case. He confirmed the involvement of Carmel Chircop, Ryan Schembri, and Adrian Agius in the property negotiations.

Barteth recounted that Schembri eventually vanished, causing Chircop significant distress and regret over entering into the business arrangement. Cross-examination by defence lawyers aimed to distance Adrian Agius from direct involvement in certain financial instruments.

Notary Malcolm Mangion testified that while Agius was involved, he had not personally guaranteed the promissory notes connected to the agreement. The defence sought to reinforce the legal limits of Agius’s obligations.

Prosecutors Godwin Cini, Danika Vella and Anthony Vella are representing the Attorney General’s office.

Defence lawyer Nicholas Mifsud is appearing for Adrian Agius, Ishmael Psaila and Amadeus Cachia for Jamie Vella, Alfred Abela and Rene Darmanin representing Robert Agius, and Noel Bianco and Leslie Cuschieri for George Degiorgio.

Jason Azzopardi and Therese Comodini Cachia are assisting the Caruana Galizia family, while Vince Galea is assisting the Chircop family.