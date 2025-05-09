LIVE | Maksar gang trial: Vince Muscat describes murder plan for Carmel Chircop
The trial by jury of the four men accused of murdering Daphne Caruana Galizia and Carmel Chircop continued on Wednesday
Jury proceedings in the ongoing trial of the four men accused of murdering lawyer Carmel Chircop and journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia will continue on Friday.
Adrian Agius stands accused of commissioning the murder of Carmel Chircop, with his brother Robert Agius, Jamie Vella, and George Degiorgio accused of complicity in the killing.
All four men deny the charges. Robert Agius and Degiorgio are also accused of involvement in the assassination of journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia.
On Thursday, the jury heard an emotional testimony from Carmel Chircop’s widow and revelations about complex financial agreements involving one of the accused, Adrian Agius.
Mary Rose Chircop took the witness stand in the afternoon, recounting the day her husband was shot dead.
Visibly emotional, she told the court how she had tried to reach him after collecting registered letters, only to learn of his murder through a Facebook news article.
Earlier in the day, property consultant Peter Barteth provided testimony about the sale of a warehouse in Ħal Qormi—a central element in the financial dealings surrounding the case. He confirmed the involvement of Carmel Chircop, Ryan Schembri, and Adrian Agius in the property negotiations.
Barteth recounted that Schembri eventually vanished, causing Chircop significant distress and regret over entering into the business arrangement. Cross-examination by defence lawyers aimed to distance Adrian Agius from direct involvement in certain financial instruments.
Notary Malcolm Mangion testified that while Agius was involved, he had not personally guaranteed the promissory notes connected to the agreement. The defence sought to reinforce the legal limits of Agius’s obligations.
Prosecutors Godwin Cini, Danika Vella and Anthony Vella are representing the Attorney General’s office.
Defence lawyer Nicholas Mifsud is appearing for Adrian Agius, Ishmael Psaila and Amadeus Cachia for Jamie Vella, Alfred Abela and Rene Darmanin representing Robert Agius, and Noel Bianco and Leslie Cuschieri for George Degiorgio.
Jason Azzopardi and Therese Comodini Cachia are assisting the Caruana Galizia family, while Vince Galea is assisting the Chircop family.
Half-hour break
The court is taking a short break. We will be back when the court is in session again.Nicole Meilak
Weapons brought to Malta from Sicily, via catamaran
The prosecution asks about how the accused used to obtain their weapons. According to Muscat, Jamie Vella and Robert Agius would bring them to Malta from Sicily, through the catamaran. Muscat would hear Jamie Vella and Robert Agius talking about this while at the potato shed.Nicole Meilak
Weapons of choice were a revolver, pistol and AK47
The prosecution asks about the preparations for the murder, specifically the weapon used to kill Carmel Chircop. Muscat says they were going to keep three weapons on them: a revolver, an automatic pistol, and an AK47 in case things go awry.
The weapon of choice for Jamie Vella, according to Muscat, was the revolver. George Degiorgio kept the automatic pistol nearby as a backup plan. The AK47 was going to be kept on the floor of the back seat of the garage.
In general, the AK47 used to be kept in the Santa Venera garage. However, when they were once all at Jamie Vella’s farmhouse near Mosta, they were shooting it for fun.Nicole Meilak
Stolen car kept in Santa Venera garage
The prosecution is asking about the garage in Santa Venera. According to Muscat everyone had access to this garage—everyone meaning himself, George Degiorgio, Jamie Vella, and even Robert Agius.
It was George Degiorgio that used to pay rent on the garage to Lawrence Pace, known is il-Lolly, although Pace was not the owner of the garage. The money, €300, would be paid every six months. The Degiorgio brother would give Muscat the money in cash, and Muscat would pay it to Pace. Muscat says he knew Pace for a while.
One time, Muscat had gone with Degiorgio to pay the rent money. When they arrived, Muscat remarked to Degiorgio that the area is full of CCTV.Nicole Meilak
Muscat: ‘Jamie had the guts to shoot’
In summary, the plan was for the three of them—Jamie Vella, George Degiorgio and Vince Muscat—to wake up early and pick up the stolen car from Santa Venera, where it was kept in a garage. After this, they drove to the garage complex and checked that the escape route was safe. They assumed their position in the garage complex then waited for Carmel Chircop to appear. At that point, Jamie Vella would shoot him while George Degiorgio drives them away.
The prosecution asks why that specific method was chosen for the murder. Muscat thinks it was George Degiorgio or Jamie Vella. As to why Jamie Vella was to pull the trigger, Muscat says only he had the guts the shoot. “He’s capable of shooting,” he said. (“Kapaċi jispara”).Nicole Meilak
Muscat: Jamie Vella pulled the trigger, George Degiorgio was the getaway driver
The prosecution asks about the murder plan. The plan was to shoot at Chircop early in the morning before work. According to the plan, Jamie Vella was to shoot Chircop, while George Degiorgio would drive the stolen car. Vince Muscat would remain in the back seat.
Before the murder was to take place, Muscat and the team explored the area to plan an escape route. On the day of the murder, they planned the exact route and drove through in advance to make sure no roads were closed.
Muscat is saying that Adrian Agius was particularly keen to get the murder over and done with. Strictly speaking, the Maksar brothers did not need to be informed of the murder plan, according to Muscat. All that mattered was that they pay for the murder.Nicole Meilak
Stolen car used to spy on Chircop
Muscat is describing to the judge where Chircop’s garage was located within the complex.
According to Muscat, Robert Agius and George Degiorgio managed to find Chircop’s garage during one of the surveillance outings.
One day, at 5am, Muscat was joined by Jamie Vella and George Degiorgio and drove to the garage complex using a stolen car. They did this to try and identify which garage in the complex belonged to Carmel Chircop. They parked in front of a window structure.
Jamie Vella left the car to spy on Chircop through the window, while Muscat and Degiorgio remained in the car but kept out of sight. This is how they managed to identify which garage belonged to Chircop.Nicole Meilak
Accused spied on Chircop for almost a month before his murder
A couple of days or weeks before the murder, Muscat went with Adrian Agius brothers to spy on Chircop at the Birgu waterfront while he was out having dinner with his wife.
Another time, Muscat, Adrian Agius and either George Degiorgio or Adrian Agius were dining at a cafeteria in Naxxar. Carmel Chircop was at a cafeteria nearby, but at one point he left the establishment to take a call. The aim of this outings was to spy on Chircop and get an idea of his movements.
At the start of the plan to kill Chircop, Muscat had gone with his car by himself to spy on Chircop at his home. He parked near the McDonald’s outlet in Birkirkara. From the car, he was able to see the front door of Chircop’s home. He spent around an hour there. After this, George Degiorgio told him there’s no need to continue, and instead he went himself with Robert Agius.Nicole Meilak
‘Let’s hurry up’
He says that he knew Robert Agius for a while at that point, although they were not close. They would greet each other and chat every once in a while.
After some time, the brothers would come more often and Adrian Agius would urge him to quicken the pace on Chircop’s murder: “Let’s hurry up” (Ejja ħa neħilsu). Every time Muscat would see him, Agius would mention it. Muscat would respond by telling him to tell George Degiorgio.Nicole Meilak
Maksar brothers wanted to ‘get rid’ of Carmel Chircop
The prosecution starts with questions about the murder of Carmel Chircop, urging him to be precise with his details. He asks about his earliest memories of the murder.
“In September 2015 I went to the potato shed in Marsa at around 9am. I used to go down there every day. George Degiorgio told me that the Maksar brothers were going to come by. George Degiorgio told me what this was about. They wanted Carmel Chircop dead. After an hour, the brothers came and we started talking. We mentioned money. They were going to give me €20,000.”
He explains that the ‘team’ for this hit was himself, George Degiorgio and Jamie Vella. Regarding the motive, Muscat explains that this was to do with a sum of almost €800,000 loaned by Carmel Chircop and an expensive villa owned by one of the Maksar brothers.Nicole Meilak
Muscat apologises to the families of the victims
The judge is warning him that he must tell the whole truth regarding the murder of Carmel Chircop, or else suffer the legal consequences that come with breaching his presidential pardon.
He starts with apologising to the families of the two murder victims.Nicole Meilak
Vincent Muscat next to testify
The jurors have entered the courtroom, and we now await the star witness of this jury: Vincent Muscat. In 2021, Muscat pleaded guilty to his role in the murder of journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia. On the same day he pleaded guilty, he was granted a presidential pardon to tell all about the murder of Carmel Chircop.Nicole Meilak
Court in session but no jurors yet
Judge Edwina Grima is in the courtroom listening to arguments from the defence and prosecution about a point of law. The jurors are not in the courtroom yet.Nicole Meilak
Good morning and welcome to today's live blog. We're reporting live from court on the jury proceedings against the four men accused of murdering lawyer Carmel Chircop and journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia will continue on Friday.
Adrian Agius stands accused of commissioning the murder of Carmel Chircop, with his brother Robert Agius, Jamie Vella, and George Degiorgio accused of complicity in the killing.
All four men deny the charges. Robert Agius and Degiorgio are also accused of involvement in the assassination of journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia.Nicole Meilak