Stunning aerial photography of Gozo's churches in Sunday's edition of MaltaToday

Domes, windows, jamb figures, pinnacles and flying buttresses—the Churches of Gozo seen in all their ornate glory

9 February 2019, 3:17pm

A booklet that will be available with this Sunday's edition of MaltaToday will feature stunning aerial shots of the churches of Gozo.

The book will be available for €2.50, the price including the print edition of MaltaToday.

This is the third edition, with previous editions featuring the towers of Malta and Gozo and the churches of Malta. This time, the churches of Gozo will get the tip of the hat.

Readers can also buy the newspaper separately but with a limited edition publication showcasing unique angles, the Gozo churches as you've never seen them before, you should make sure to get your hands on your own copy tomorrow.

 

