My essentials: Sarah Bonaci’s cultural picks

1. Book

One of my favourite books that I read is “One Hundred Years of Solitude” by Gabriel García Márquez. Its part of the canon of magical realism and tells a multi-generational story about a family in the fictional town of Macondo. What I love about this novel is the beautiful and interesting way it managed to show the desire for solitude conflicting with the need for love, which is a conflict almost every human being goes through in their lives.

2. Film

I love watching nature documentaries; recently I watched ‘Jane’, about the English primatologist and anthropologist Jane Goodall. I enjoyed this one particularly as I found it inspiring, and I have always wanted to get the opportunity to work closely with wild animals, help them and study them.

3. Internet/TV

Online I follow mostly other photographers, artists and herbal medicine pages. I love using the internet to learn, explore and get inspired. One of my favourite photographers on Instagram are Moni Jia Rui and Bryan Liston.

4. Music

This is a tough question. I have a lot of different favourites according to my mood – classical, folk, rock, indie, however I think one of my favourite musicians is Leonard Cohen. I think his music is like poetry.

5. Place

I recently went on vacation to Lake Como. It was one of the most beautiful places I’ve ever seen, full of mountains and beautiful scenery, I felt a kind of peace there. There are plenty of other places I want to visit in the future, but the top destinations have to be Alaska, Japan and New Zealand.