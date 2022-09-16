Siġġiewi eyes record-breaking 1,900 fjakkolata for Festa Għeneb

The renowned fjakkolata illumination in St Nicholas square in Siġġiewi will return this year for a special record-breaking edition this summer.

Preparations for the event, which involve year-long planning, design and work by volunteers, will see over 1,900 fire-torches, which are produced individually, by hand and require hundreds of hours and dedication.

This will be the largest illumination with an artistic design to ever take place on the Maltese Islands. The illumination will be lighted at sunset and certified by Malta Records.

As part of the festivities for Festa Għeneb being held on Sunday 18th September, the village core of Siġġiewi will be magically transformed with a sublime torch fire atmosphere.

Organised by Grupp tal-Armar 6 ta’ Diċembru in collaboration with the Siggiewi Local Council, the stunning spectacle will feature over 1,900 fire torches.

Each fire torch will be meticolously placed around the square and the Parish Church parvis to form an artistic design which will be revealed on the day.

For over 15 years, the ‘fjakkolata’ has been a hallmark event associated with the locality during holy week. Thousands flock to Siġġiewi as the Maltese islands wind down into a sober state of reflection. This special edition however will be presented in a much more cheerful ambience. Various exhibitions and entertainment will be taking place in the same square as part of the Festa Għeneb celebrations including a classic car show, artisan work and live music.