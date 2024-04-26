Seven candidates submit their nominations for the European Parliament elections

David Casa, James Ryder, and Simon Mercieca are among the seven candidates who submitted their nominations on the first day of submissions for the European Parliament elections.

Five independent candidates submitted their nomination on Thursday. These were Alexander D’agata, Radu Gheorghe, Simon Mercieca, James Michael Muscat (Ryder) and Adrian Zammit.

D’agata and Gheorghe had contested the general elections in 2022 on the Partit Abba ticket. Mercieca is a University academic whose personal blog frequently frequently props up conservative right-wing voices.

James Ryder is a comedian known for his skits on TikTok and for hosting The Late Night Show. Meanwhile, Adrian Zammit known as il-Bebbuxu is a social media personality known for his Facebook lives, where he shares his thoughts on current affairs whilst eating in his kitchen.

On the Nationalist Party side, David Casa submitted his nomination for reelection. He said Malta needs strong representation in the European Parliament, as well as stronger scrutiny from the EU to "counter the Labour Government's hijacking of Malta's institutions".

The last candidate, Matthias Iannis Portelli, is representing Volt Malta on the ballot.

Prospective candidates have until 7pm on Monday 29th April to submit their nominations for the European election.