menu

My essentials: Luke Saydon’s cultural picks

No 46 | 28, Luke Saydon, Theatre Maker

laura_calleja
26 September 2022, 6:22am
by Laura Calleja

1. Book

Kollox jeħel magħna by Francesco Grech – it has to be one of the bravest things I’ve read lately. It is a collection of impeccable poems that are equally heart-breaking as they are heart-warming. They follow journey of a gay man growing up in our country. With a vocabulary that is so fresh and current, I think it manages to hit such a raw nerve with any queer person of my generation. It has a vulnerability that is unfiltered an it has inspired me a lot.

2. TV/Film

‘El Baile De Los 41’ by David Pablos – it’s a true story from 1901, Mexico. A group of 41 men were arrested for hosting an unlawful “dance”, like an illegal gay club – a big scandal where homosexuality was first mentioned in the media. The movie is a work of genius because I think it gives an excellent insight to the struggles that go on inside a closeted man’s brain. It’s a reminder that LGBTQI+ people in some countries still can’t dance together. That’s why this movie is essential to me.

3. Interent 

The Ru Paul’s Drag Race Franchise - I know. I’m as shocked as you are. My first choice of TV would be any series by Russel T. Davies (genius writer), but if we’re talking essentials... I think that Drag Race might win the title. It’s a drag queen competition. It’s dramatic, it’s fierce and a big mover for queer culture today. Whenever I cook, there is an episode of Drag Race accompanying me. When life gets too tough, Drag Race will sashay the problems away.

4. Music

Cabaret Original Broadway Cast Recording by Kander & Ebb – tough question this one. Because it’s like choosing my favourite child. The definite essential is musical theatre (I am very rarely caught listening to anything but that). If I had to choose right now, it would probably be Kander and Ebb’s Cabaret musical. A hugely political piece that drives its audience (so cleverly) from being entertained to being disturbed by the state of our world. How can art do that? Really challenge? I think it’s one of the wittiest and well-crafted musicals out there.

5. Place

My favourite place in the world is a theatre, at the moment when a show is about to start. Whether I’m in the audience, musical directing in an orchestra pit or waiting backstage in the wings. I think it’s an unparalleled feeling of joy and nervousness and suspense. If I had to wish for one essential state of being for the rest of my life, it would be at that place at that time.   

Laura Calleja is features editor at MaltaToday
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.