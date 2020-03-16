Coronavirus: Cinemas close in fight to contain virus spread

Cinemas across Malta and Gozo have joined other companies within the entertainment industry and temporarily closed down due to the coronavirus in an attempt to stop the spread of the virus.

Empire Cinema Bugibba and Embassy Cinema in Valletta were the first two cinemas to close their doors on 13 March with Eden Cinema Paceville and Citadel Cinema Gozo following suit on Monday morning.

“With a great sense of responsibility, due to the current COVID-19 virus situation, the Embassy management has decided to close the cinemas with immediate effect until further notice,” Embassy Cinema said on Facebook.

Citadel Cinema Gozo has also asked customers to get in touch regarding refunds for tickets already purchased.

Over the last week, Malta has seen cancellations, closures and postponements of events and exhibitions.

Government theatres such as Manoel Theatre and Spazju Kreattiv have closed their doors and postponed all events until further notice.

The fourteenth edition of the Gaulitana music festival, which was due to take place on 28 March was also cancelled.

Gozo’s Il-Ħaġar Museum in Victoria has also closed its doors and suspended all its events and activities.

Playmobil Fun Park in at the Hal Far Industrial Estate will also be closed until 22 March.