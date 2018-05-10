[WATCH] Christabelle gets Eurovision debut tonight and we’re live blogging it

Are you ready for tonight’s Eurovision semi-final? It’s ok if you’re not, because we’ve got you covered!

We’ll be live-blogging the whole show at MaltaToday, bringing you the good, the bad, and the downright embarrassing.

Unfortunately, the bookmakers don’t have much faith in Malta’s contestant this year, with odds suggesting Christabelle won’t make it to Saturday’s final. We'll just have to tune in tonight to find out. Fingers crossed!

Until then, we took to the streets to ask people if they think Malta will go through the next round, and most seem to have high hopes for Christabelle’s ‘Taboo’.

The live-blog starts right before kick off at 9pm from Portugal… but we’ll be doing it from behind our desks in the office.

Post your comments in our live-blog and for those of you on Twitter use #malta and #eurovision hashtags to be featured on our live-blog. The best, original and witty tweets will be posted!

Keep an eye on our Instagram as well, our story will feature polls throughout the night.