MaltaToday political survey out on Sunday

MaltaToday will be publishing its national voting intentions survey and trust barometer on Sunday 13 April (tomorrow morning).

The survey will gauge current voting intentions and the trust enjoyed by Robert Abela and Bernard Grech, as well as the public’s perception of the government’s performance.

The last MaltaToday survey was held in February and it saw the Labour Party back in pole position with a 12,000-vote lead over PN.

This latest survey was conducted between 28 March and 8 April.

MaltaToday has been holding regular uninterrupted surveys for more than two decades, shaping the political discourse and informing the national agenda.