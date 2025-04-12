FKNK asks members to participate in spring hunting survey for scientific research

The Federation for Hunting and Conservation (FKNK) has issued a call to its members to participate in a new survey aimed at gathering data for scientific research during the 2025 spring hunting season.

The survey, which is part of a broader initiative to monitor the sustainability of hunting practices, will require hunters to fill out a form every time they go hunting for turtle doves or quails.

The FKNK said that the survey would help determine the "sustainability index", a measure that aims to demonstrate the sustainability of the birds hunted during the spring season. This index, the FKNK explained, will be based on traditional hunting methods and will build on the scientific studies conducted in previous years.

The results of these studies have been crucial in securing the continuation of the spring hunting season in Malta.

In a post on its official Facebook page, the FKNK said that the surveys would be conducted on a voluntary basis, with members encouraged to fill out the form available through a dedicated online link.

The forms must be completed during the government-approved hunting season, starting on April 11, 2025, and returned to the FKNK by the end of the season.

“FKNK members should be aware that FKNK has successfully negotiated and secured the traditional spring hunting season, also thanks to the results of such surveys and scientific studies, which were eventually published,” the group said.

The FKNK pointed out that the survey is being extended to include quails alongside turtle doves, broadening the scope of the research. Members who are part of the Turtle Dove Research Project, which uses traditional hunting methods, will also be invited to contribute to the survey.

The federation has encouraged members to actively participate in the survey, which will aid in future policy discussions on spring hunting in Malta. The FKNK has long advocated for the rights of hunters and has used the data from previous surveys to negotiate and secure the traditional spring hunting season.

To access the survey form, FKNK members can visit here, or request the form via email at [email protected]. Forms can also be collected from the FKNK office in Msida.