Malta’s Eurovision entry goes up two places after organisers discover error in results

Malta’s final ranking in the Eurovision song contest has risen from 16th to 14th place after the European Broadcasting Union discovered an error in the computation of the jury vote in Belarus.

The revision did not affect the top four songs.

"The EBU can confirm, following standard review practices, we have discovered that due to a human error an incorrect aggregated result was used. This had no impact on the calculation of points derived from televoting across the 41 participating countries and the overall winner and Top 4 songs of the contest remain unchanged," the EBU said in a statement.

Michela Pace’s Chameleon has also climbed to third on the Spotify viral 50 charts on Wednesday, despite the unfortunate result it received during the live finale on Saturday in Tel Aviv. Pace’s song falls slightly behind Eurovision winner Duncan Lawrence’s song Arcade.

Pace ended in 16th place with 95 points originally. The Gozitan singer was given 75 points from the national juries with the highest points coming from Azerbaijan (10 points), Netherlands (8 points) and Italy (8 points).

Pace disappointed in the televoting result, obtaining a lowly 20 points.