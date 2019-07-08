[WATCH] Isle of MTV singer Bebe Rexha dances to Labour Party anthem

Bebe Rexha dances to Labour anthem

It was a relaxing day out on a boat at Xrobb l-Għaġin for international pop star Bebe Rexha, who is expected to thrill the crowds tomorrow at the Isle of MTV concert.

She took in the sun and swam at il-Ħofriet but Rexha also danced to the Labour Party anthem while frolicking on the chartered boat.

The singer posted on her Instagram account a video of her team dancing to the PL’s anthem, sung by Mary Spiteri.

Whether she knew what the song was is another matter altogether but it would go a long way to endear her with half the population and make the rest frown.

The 29-year-old Rexha is an American singer and songwriter. She will entertain the crowds at the Granaries in Floriana on Tuesday night for the Isle of MTV concert.