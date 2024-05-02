Abela downplays Vitals inquiry comments: ‘The timing is what undermines the judiciary’

Prime minister Robert Abela downplayed his comments on the timing of the hospitals inquiry, insisting that it is the timing of the report’s conclusion that undermines the judiciary.

Speaking at a Labour Party activity in Birżebbuġa, Abela denied attacking the judiciary when describing the timing of the inquiry’s conclusion as ‘suspicious’. Instead, he said the timing itself is undermining the judiciary.

“What I’ve heard is being said in the corridors of the court is that members of the judiciary are disappointed by the interference in political debate,” he said.

A magisterial inquiry into the sale of three public hospitals to Vitals Global Healthcare was concluded last week and passed on to the Attorney General (AG) for further action. Its conclusion coincided with the opening of the election candidature.

He questioned how the inquiry concluded on, of all days months and years, the same day as the opening of the election candidature. “You’re telling me that was a coincidence?”

Abela said that three months ago he had a clear indication that the inquiry conclusion would be used to condition the electoral timeline, particularly the result. “What I said three months ago happened on the day of the electoral campaign. I’ll let the public decide whether the choice of day was used to send a message.”

“The timeline of this inquiry, the very hour chosen for this process to be sent from the magistrate’s office to the AG worries me greatly in the context of many comments from establishment propagandists who, in the last months have hinted clearly what will happen.”

He claimed the ‘Establishment’ is trying to destabilise Malta. “I will certainly not allow them to use a judicial process to destabilise the country,” he said.