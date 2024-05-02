Nationalist Party presents its local council candidates
Nationalist Party leader promises carrying capacity studies for each locality in a brief outline of his party's electoral programme for local councils
The Nationalist Party has presented its candidates for the local council election next month.
Speaking at the launch on Thursday, Nationalist Party leader Grech said it was the PN that introduced local councils in 1993, and that the party will always empower local councils to provide its service to the public.
He outlined three main points on which the party’s local work will be based, but said each locality will have a dedicated electoral programme catering to its individual needs.
Grech promised that the Nationalist Party councillors will ensure that a carrying capacity is carried out on their locality, that no roads will be closed without proper coordination, and that their localities will be kept clean.
He also insisted that localities should hold certain competencies, and are not there to play customer service for the government.
Grech added that the Nationalist Party has chosen candidates that will work for the betterment of their localities, and urged the public to vote for these candidates.
This article is part of a content series called Ewropej. This is a multi-newsroom initiative part-funded by the European Parliament to bring the work of the EP closer to the citizens of Malta and keep them informed about matters that affect their daily lives. This article reflects only the author’s view. The action was co-financed by the European Union in the frame of the European Parliament's grant programme in the field of communication. The European Parliament was not involved in its preparation and is, in no case, responsible for or bound by the information or opinions expressed in the context of this action. In accordance with applicable law, the authors, interviewed people, publishers or programme broadcasters are solely responsible. The European Parliament can also not be held liable for direct or indirect damage that may result from the implementation of the action.