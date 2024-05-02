Nationalist Party presents its local council candidates

The Nationalist Party has presented its candidates for the local council election next month.

Speaking at the launch on Thursday, Nationalist Party leader Grech said it was the PN that introduced local councils in 1993, and that the party will always empower local councils to provide its service to the public.

He outlined three main points on which the party’s local work will be based, but said each locality will have a dedicated electoral programme catering to its individual needs.

Grech promised that the Nationalist Party councillors will ensure that a carrying capacity is carried out on their locality, that no roads will be closed without proper coordination, and that their localities will be kept clean.

He also insisted that localities should hold certain competencies, and are not there to play customer service for the government.

Grech added that the Nationalist Party has chosen candidates that will work for the betterment of their localities, and urged the public to vote for these candidates.