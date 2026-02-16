Academy Award winner Robert Duvall dies aged 95

Robert Duvall, who starred in The Godfather and Apocalypse Now, has died at the age of 95.

The Oscar-winner died “peacefully” at his home in Middleburg, Virginia on Sunday, according to a statement sent by his PR agency on behalf of his wife, Luciana.

“To the world, he was an Academy Award-winning actor, a director, a storyteller. To me, he was simply everything,” she said in a statement.

“His passion for his craft was matched only by his deep love for characters, a great meal, and holding court,” she said.

She continued: “For each of his many roles, Bob gave everything to his characters and to the truth of the human spirit they represented. In doing so, he leaves something lasting and unforgettable to us all.

“Thank you for the years of support you showed Bob and for giving us this time and privacy to celebrate the memories he leaves behind.”

Duvall was known for numerous tough-guy roles over an impressive six-decade career, such as the mafia consigliere in The Godfather and the forceful army officer in Apocalypse Now.

He only had a few minutes of screen time but his famous line in Francis Ford Coppola's 1979 classic, "I love the smell of napalm in the morning", became legendary.

His role in the Vietnam war epic made him a star.

The character was originally meant to be even more over the top but Duvall toned it down and the name was changed from Captain Carnage to Lieutenant Colonel William Kilgore.

"I did my homework," Duvall told veteran talk show host Larry King in 2015. "I did my research.

Nominated for six Oscars, Duvall won best actor in 1983 for playing a washed-up country singer in Tender Mercies.

His other roles included a bullying corporate executive in 1976's Network, and a Marine officer in 1979's The Great Santini, as well as parts in 1990's The Handmaid's Tale and 2014's The Judge alongside Robert Downey Jr.

Duvall often said his favourite role was as the Texas Ranger-turned-cowboy Augustus McCrae in Lonesome Dove in the 1989 TV mini-series, based on the novel by Larry McMurtry.

He made his screen debut in the 1963 film adaptation of Harper Lee's To Kill A Mockingbird, playing the reclusive Boo Radley.