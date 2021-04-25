[WATCH] Mark Spiteri Lucas drops music video for latest single 'Lil Binti'

Musician Mark Spiteri Lucas has dropped the music video for his latest single 'Lil Binti', which is also available on streaming platforms.

“It was a pleasure not only writing and singing this song but also leaving a visual memory, something my daughter Greta can physically replay time and time again, recalling the precious memories we spent together," Spiteri Lucas said, adding that 'Lil Binti' was the push he needed as an artist.

Spiteri Lucas said he plans to release more original material in the coming months.

The music video for the single was shot entirely at the Cavalieri Art Hotel in St Julians. It was produced by Marlon Polidano, who was also the artistic director, together with Luding Galea.

The single 'Lil Binti' was first heard during the Muzika Muzkia festival and was composed by Spiteri Luca and penned by Andrew Zammit with an orchestral arrangement created by Maestro Joe Brown.

It entered the charts on Malta’s Top 10 and currently has 3,000 streams on Spotify and 6,000 views on YouTube.

Lil Binti is available on digital platforms iTunes and Spotify thanks to German distribution company CAP-Sounds, responsible for its digital release and promotion planned by Ironic PR & Artist Management.