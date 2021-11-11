Rock band Bring Me The Horizon to curate four-day festival in Malta

British rock band Bring Me The Horizon will be curating a four-day music festival in Malta next May, promising boat parties and djs apart from a full live show.

The event is set to take place between 26-30 May with a handpicked line-up chosen by the band itself.

Plans for the festival were announced on Thursday evening, with the band promising four fays and nights of "headline shows, throwback sets, DJs, boat parties, and more".

fOur DaYs n F0uR n1GhTs. hEadliNE sHoWs, tHR0wbAcK sEt, dJs, BoAT pARtiEs aNd MoRe. LiNEup cUrATeD bY uS. MaLtA, mAy 26-30th 2022. siGn uP nOw https://t.co/XGWFjv4Ofo @pollen pic.twitter.com/m3yU65lSrL — Bring Me The Horizon (@bmthofficial) November 11, 2021

Quoted in the music and culture website NME, frontman Oli Sykes said the band is "buzzing" to host the festival in Malta next May.

"[We're] coming up with as much madness as you'd expect from a fully metal, rock festival," he said. "As well as our headline set we’re also going to be doing a special throwback set with some songs we haven’t played for years, and have an insane line up of friends and guests coming out to perform too. It’s basically going to be the greatest weekend ever.”

So far, no further acts have been announced by the band. But festival organisers Pollen said that the itinerary and lineup will be announced closer to the date.

Over the years, Malta has established itself as a festival hotspot, playing host to weekend parties like Annie Mac's Lost & Found and Glitch Festival.

However, the COVID-19 pandemic dealt a blow to the sector, with restrictions on mass events placed by authorities to prevent the spread of the virus.

For the Bring Me The Horizon festival, all customers and festival staff will have to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and provide proof of vaccination.

In the absence of a vaccine certificate, party-goers must provide proof of a negative COVID-19 test taken within 72 hours before arrival into the venue. Customers will also receive a full refund on their event package if the event is cancelled due to COVID-19.