Pound jumps as Barnier says Brexit deal “possible” | Calamatta Cuschieri

Maltese market closed in red on Monday, with MSE total index ending the session 0.743% lower to 9,833.098 points. Best performer was MIDI plc, it jumped 0.72% to close at 0.695. Biggest fall, of 2.96% was seen from HSBC Bank Malta plc with closing price of 1.31. Followed by Malta International Airport plc with 1.96% drop to 7.50 and 0.93% shed of Mapfre Middlesea plc which closed at 2.12. In red also ended up Bank of Valletta plc and International Hotel Investment, with the loss of 0.89% and 0.65% to close at 1.11 and 0.77 respectively.

European stocks were lower on Monday as investors grew skeptical about the progress made in Sino-US trade relations, while weak Chinese data highlighted the impact of tariffs. By the end of trading, the Stoxx 600 was down 0.52% at 389.58, the German Dax fell 0.20% to 12,486.56 and France's CAC 40 was 0.40% lower at 5,643.08. London's FTSE 100 was 0.46% lower at 7,213.45.

US stocks closed slightly on Monday following a report that revealed China wanted to hold further discussions with the US before signing Donald Trump's so-called "phase one" trade deal. At the close, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 0.11% at 26,787.36, while the S&P 500 was down 0.14% at 2,966.15 and the Nasdaq Composite saw out the session 0.10% weaker at 8,048.65.

Sterling jumps after EU's Barnier says Brexit deal possible this week.

In London sterling jumped and hit a five-month high versus the euro after the European Union's chief Brexit negotiator said a deal with Britain over the terms of their divorce was still possible this week.

The pound rose as much as 0.7% to USD 1.2699 and by a similar magnitude against the euro to 86.90 pence after Michel Barnier said a deal was still possible.

Sterling came off those highs after Barnier said a deal, while achievable this week, was more and more difficult.

The British currency has enjoyed a huge rally since late last week, when London and Brussels said they would restart intense negotiations to try and agree a Brexit deal before Britain's scheduled departure date of Oct. 31

