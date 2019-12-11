T-Mobile and Sprint head to court | Calamatta Cuschieri

Maltese market closed in green on Tuesday, with MSE total index ending the session 0.243% higher to 9,415.927 points. Best performer was RS2 Software plc by adding 2.88% to close at 2.14, followed by 0.98% gain of Bank of Valletta plc with closing price 1.03. Biggest and only one fall was seen from International Hotel Investment plc, it slid 1.29% to close at 0.765. HSBC Bank Malta plc, Plaza Centres plc and Santumas Shareholdings plc were active but closed unchanged.

European stocks finished on a mixed note on Tuesday, buffeted by similarly mixed headlines around the current state of the ongoing US-China trade talks. By the end of trading, the Stoxx 600 had pared earlier losses and was down by just 0.26% at 405.34, as Germany's Dax dipped 0.27% to 13,070.72 and the French CAC 40 put on 0.18% to 5,848.03. Meanwhile, London's FTSE 100 was 0.28% lower at 7,213.76.

US stocks finished below the waterline after a choppy session on Tuesday as market participants remained glued to their screens for any hint of fresh developments in the ongoing US-China trade war. The Dow Jones Industrial Average ended the session down 0.1% at 27.881.72, the S&P 500 lost 0.11% to 3,132.52, and the Nasdaq Composite was 0.07% weaker at 8,616.18.

T-Mobile and Sprint head to court to defend their merger

Attorneys general from more than a dozen states are flexing their legal muscles in a landmark trial that could block T-Mobile's $26 billion merger with Sprint.

The trial, which begins Monday in Manhattan federal court, ranks among the most consequential in the history of the telecommunications industry. It challenges a combination of the third- and fourth-largest wireless providers in America.

In asking a court to prevent the mega deal, a coalition of state officials led by Xavier Becerra, California's attorney general; and Letitia James, attorney general of New York; broke from the US government. Earlier this year, the merger received a green light from the Justice Department and the Federal Communications Commission.

The resulting court battle will determine the future of T-Mobile (TMUS), but if the companies are barred from merging, it could send a warning signal across the business world.

