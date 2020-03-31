Coronavirus: Cool gives helpline volunteers free rides

Volunteers who are helping to man the coronavirus helpline are being offered free rides by ride-pooling company Cool.

The company, a subsidiary of the Debono Group, has pitched in to support the effort of hundreds of volunteers who have stepped forward to help the health authorities man the 111 number.

Cool has been helping the elderly community in Żebbuġ with regard to deliveries, but committed itself to strengthen its social role in the community.

The company is calling all volunteers and vulnerable persons who need transportation and delivery assistance to get in touch with it.

Cool said it has continued operations but is implementing a one-passenger policy at no extra cost to clients.

The company recommends its clients to always sit at the back and open windows during the ride. Vehicles are sanitised and disinfected frequently, the company said.

It is also offering a delivery service to support those businesses that have to deliver products to their customers or are experiencing a higher demand, and require assistance to deliver in a timely manner.

Same day deliveries are offered through an online platform that allows merchants to book a delivery in just seconds.

Laura Jasenaite, Cool CEO said: “These are testing times for all of us, but I am confident that we will emerge stronger. As a company deeply committed to the community, we will continue supporting all those volunteers who are going out of their way to give something back to society. This is the time where we pull the rope together – in this way, the country emerges victorious.”



Businesses who want more information on delivery can communicate with Cool via email: [email protected]

Volunteers and vulnerable persons can get in touch via email: [email protected]