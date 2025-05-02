LIVE | Maksar trial: Murder middleman Melvin Theuma continues testimony
Follow live as we report from the courtroom where four men are on trial for the murders of Daphne Caruana Galizia and Carmel Chircop
The pardoned middleman in the Daphne Caruana Galizia murder will continue testifying on Friday during the trial of four men accused of the murders of Caruana Galizia and lawyer Carmel Chircop.
The accused—brothers Robert and Adrian Agius, known as the ‘Ta’ Maksar’ brothers, along with Jamie Vella and George Degiorgio—appeared in court on Wednesday as jurors were empanelled.
Adrian Agius, known as Tal-Maksar, is charged with commissioning the murder of lawyer Carmel Chircop in Birkirkara in October 2015. Jamie Vella and George Degiorgio are accused with executing Chircop’s murder. Degiorgio is accused of executing the murder of Daphne Caruana Galizia in separate proceedings that started in December 2017.
Vella and Robert Agius–Adrian’s younger brother–are accused of complicity in the murder of journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia by supplying the bomb that killed her.
The trial marks a significant milestone in the Caruana Galizia murder case, which has been ongoing for years following her murder in 2017.
Prosecutors Godwin Cini, Danika Vella and Anthony Vella are representing the attorney general’s office.
The defence lawyers are Nicholas Mifsud for Adrian Agius, Ishmael Psaila and Amadeus Cachia for Jamie Vella, Alfred Abela and Rene Darmanin for Robert Agius, and Noel Bianco and Leslie Cuschieri for George Degiorgio.
Jason Azzopardi and Therese Comodini Cachia are assisting the Caruana Galizia family, while Vince Galea is assisting the Chircop family.
Promises of gold and expensive watches
Theuma says that, after showing him the pendrives, Fenech offered him items of significant value, including “hundred thousand [euro] in gold and watches”. Fenech allegedly also discussed opening a gold shop in Valletta, suggesting an ongoing attempt to lure Theuma into his confidence.
However, Theuma made it clear that he ultimately returned everything to Fenech, stating that he wanted nothing in return. Asked why Fenech had given him these items, Theuma responds: “Because he knew I could uncover what he did regarding Daphne’s killing.”Nicole Meilak
‘I feared Yorgen would kill me’
Theuma is asked in court about what he used to do with the secret recordings he made of Yorgen Fenech. He says he used to transfer them onto the laptop. People, including his daughter and Johann Cremona, were aware of the recordings, he says.
Theuma says that the fear of being killed led him to a drastic decision: he collected the recordings onto USB pendrives and gave them directly to Yorgen Fenech. “I was scared,” he says. “I feared Yorgen would kill me too—just like Daphne.”
He recounts telling Fenech that the recordings would otherwise end up with the Nationalist Party in what appears to have been an attempt to dissuade Fenech from harming him. If anything happened to Theuma, the recordings could be made public. One of those recordings, now part of the case’s key evidence, was also discussed in court. In it, Yorgen Fenech is heard telling Theuma that former OPM Chief of Staff Keith Schembri had turned cold after learning what Fenech had done.Nicole Meilak
Theuma accused of masterminding the murder
Theuma tells the court that the following day, he was at a garage with Johann Cremona when Kenneth Camilleri arrived unexpectedly. According to Theuma, Camilleri pulled a piece of paper out of his pocket with three mobile phone numbers written down. He then asked Theuma if he recognised any of them.
“I told him I didn’t know two of them, but one of the numbers used to be mine a long time ago,” Theuma says.
Camilleri’s reaction, according to Theuma, was immediate and startling. “He told me there’s a problem then, because that means you are the man behind Daphne’s murder,” Theuma says.
Theuma says he was struck with panic upon when he heard this, as he believed—and still believes—that the mastermind behind the murder was Yorgen Fenech. “I got a huge shock,” Theuma says. “Because I’ve always said and believed that Yorgen Fenech is the mastermine.”
Theuma says Johann Cremona appeared stunned and fell silent after hearing Camilleri’s remark.Nicole Meilak
Melvin Theuma testifies again
Melvin Theuma resumes his testimony, providing further details about a crucial message he claims he was asked to deliver.
During cross-examination, the prosecution reminded Theuma of a statement he made in court the previous day that Johann Cremona and Kenneth Camilleri had turned up at his door unexpectedly. Theuma confirmed that Kenneth Camilleri had spoken to him directly and delivered a message allegedly linked to an attempted resolution of the fallout from the murder plot.
According to Theuma, Camilleri told him that “a pledge would be given” and that each would receive one million euros. The implication, prosecutors argued, was that this message was meant to calm or reassure individuals connected to the murder case.
Theuma says he immediately acted on the message. That same night, he went to meet Mario Degiorgio, brother of two of the accused—George and Alfred Degiorgio—and passed on the information just as it was given to him.Nicole Meilak
Jurors reminded of rules
As the full jury re-entered the courtroom following a brief suspension of proceedings, Judge Edwina Grima issued a firm reminder about the rules governing jury conduct.
Addressing the jurors directly, the judge reminded them that they are strictly prohibited from having any form of contact with outside parties via electronic devices. “No communication whatsoever through mobile phones, tablets, or any electronic gadgets is permitted,” the judge said, adding that this includes browsing news websites, using messaging apps, or accessing information related to the case online.Nicole Meilak
Back in session, juror fined €1,000
The sitting has resumed, but the jurors are still not present.
Speaking in court, lawyer Ishmael Psaila stated that at this point, he does not oppose the resumption of the jury. He noted that anyone involved must understand the situation and that he must have peace of mind that this is a fair and proper process.
Meanwhile, the court has issued a €1,000 fine to the alternate juror who was caught using a tablet during the trial, in a breach of courtroom protocol and jury conduct rules.Nicole Meilak
Court suspended
The court is briefly suspended so that the documents presented by Bajada can be reviewed properly.Nicole Meilak
Juror accessed internet for help with jury duty
Court expert Martin Bajada is testifying first, without the jury present. He's testifying about one of the reserve jurors who was caught with a tablet, in breach of court rules.
According to Bajada, the juror in question had accessed several news websites—including Newsbook, Times of Malta, and Net News—as well as the AI chatbot ChatGPT to gather information related to the case or seek guidance on jury responsibilities.
Bajada presented court documents that he claims substantiate these allegations, pointing to digital logs and content viewed by the juror.
In addition to web browsing, Bajada said the juror had been in contact with his son during this time. While some of the messages exchanged were of a general nature, Bajada noted that at least part of the conversation directly referenced the jury and the ongoing case.Nicole Meilak
