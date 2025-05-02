LIVE | Maksar trial: Murder middleman Melvin Theuma continues testimony

The pardoned middleman in the Daphne Caruana Galizia murder will continue testifying on Friday during the trial of four men accused of the murders of Caruana Galizia and lawyer Carmel Chircop.

The accused—brothers Robert and Adrian Agius, known as the ‘Ta’ Maksar’ brothers, along with Jamie Vella and George Degiorgio—appeared in court on Wednesday as jurors were empanelled.

Adrian Agius, known as Tal-Maksar, is charged with commissioning the murder of lawyer Carmel Chircop in Birkirkara in October 2015. Jamie Vella and George Degiorgio are accused with executing Chircop’s murder. Degiorgio is accused of executing the murder of Daphne Caruana Galizia in separate proceedings that started in December 2017.

Vella and Robert Agius–Adrian’s younger brother–are accused of complicity in the murder of journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia by supplying the bomb that killed her.

The trial marks a significant milestone in the Caruana Galizia murder case, which has been ongoing for years following her murder in 2017.

Prosecutors Godwin Cini, Danika Vella and Anthony Vella are representing the attorney general’s office.

The defence lawyers are Nicholas Mifsud for Adrian Agius, Ishmael Psaila and Amadeus Cachia for Jamie Vella, Alfred Abela and Rene Darmanin for Robert Agius, and Noel Bianco and Leslie Cuschieri for George Degiorgio.

Jason Azzopardi and Therese Comodini Cachia are assisting the Caruana Galizia family, while Vince Galea is assisting the Chircop family.