Malta Casinos - Review of All Land-Based Casinos

Everybody wishes to try their luck in a casino at least once in a lifetime. The atmosphere of the casinos is unique, a feeling of luxury and style is the biggest attraction for people. Despite the increased popularity of online gaming, the charm of land-based casinos hasn’t lost its value. They are introducing a human element in the game since real players and real dealers are creating the playing environment. All of this provides great entertainment no matter if you are an experienced player, or you are trying your luck at the table for the first time. However, if you prefer the convenience of playing from the comfort of your home whenever you want, head to the casino guide by scams.info and check out Malta’s licensed online casinos.

Malta is one of the most attractive destinations for gambling for several different reasons. They have established regulations; authorities have invested a lot in the gaming industry, while Malta’s geopolitical position is tempting to the world’s biggest names in this business. Many online casinos obtained an MGA license which is considered top tier in markets without country-level regulation. On the other hand, Malta is a very popular touristic destination and people can enjoy different experiences. So, let’s spin the wheel and check out all land-based casinos in Malta.

Dragonara Casino

Located in St. Julian’s, the Dragonara Casino is one of the most prestigious land-based casinos in Malta. It is housed in a 19th-century seaboard summer palace, which is well-known of the original architecture and splendid surroundings. Thanks to the refurbishment in 2010, the casino exudes glamour and luxury, while the interior design features are fully adapted to the requirements of casino patrons.

Players can enjoy the ultimate game experience and top-level service. More than 300 slot machines manufactured by the world’s leading providers are available to players, in addition to 18 live game tables which include blackjack, Texas Hold’em Poker, and American roulette. Some of the best hotels in Malta are within walking distance from the Dragonara Casino. It also offers quality hospitality packages which include lunch and dinner in the casino’s brasserie. The Dragonara Casino is therefore an exciting and exclusive gaming destination.

Casino Malta by Olympic Casino

Casino Malta by Olympic Casino, opened in 2015, is the newest and the biggest casino in Malta. Thanks to the top-notch customer service and state-of-the-art equipment, players can experience a true Las Vegas type entertainment. The variety of games is stunning since over 300 slot machines are available. Table games lovers can play blackjack, baccarat, American roulette, or Ultimate Texas Poker having 29 tables at their disposal, including 3 VIP tables and 10 poker tables.

Casino Malta by Olympic Casino offers attractive and unique promotions, while its visitors can enjoy different themed or cultural events, international poker tournaments, and competitions. Every weekend is reserved for the show by various artists, so in case you are not playing games, you can have a cocktail and just enjoy the atmosphere. The casino is based in St. Julian’s, 10km from the Malta International Airport.

Oracle Casino

Situated in a charming tourist town of Bugibba, Oracle Casino attracts tourists and cash game fans from around the world. Founded in 1998 and located in the newly refurbished Dolmen Hotel Resort, this casino offers a variety of table games, cash games, and poker tournaments. 211 slots are available as well with the starting as low as one cent. Oracle Casino offers 10 automatic roulette tables, 6 poker tables, and games such as American Roulette, Texas Hold’em and Blackjack.

Visitors don’t need to worry about the accommodation since Dolmen Hotel Resort is a 400+ room complex with many luxurious amenities. Guests can experience a taste of Mediterranean cuisine or check out other themed bars and restaurants.

Portomaso Casino

Portomaso Casino is part of the leisure complex of Portomaso and it is situated in St. Julian’s, a town which is considered as the capital of Maltese nightlife. It is an elegant medium-size casino equipped with slot machines and poker rooms. Visitors can also try out their luck on their favorite table games such as Blackjack, Roulette, Ultimate Hold’em, or Punto Banco.

Portomaso Casino is a leading host of international poker events, while players can participate in daily poker tournaments and cash games. The accommodation shouldn’t be a trouble for the visitors since Portomaso Casino is located next to the five-star Hilton Hotel. The minimum entry age of 25 for the Maltese citizens and 18 for foreigners applies to this casino, as well as for all other land-based casinos in Malta.