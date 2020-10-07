Airport emissions down 7.4%, MIA reports

Malta International Airport is celebrating a reduction in both plastic waste and greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions throughout 2019.

“Over the past five years, the company has been successful in registering year-on-year drops in its GHG emissions intensity per passenger through the gradual implementation of its energy-saving programme and an investment of more than €1.2 million in photovoltaic panels between 2016 and 2019,” a company statement read.

This has resulted in a drop of 7.4% in GHG emissions at 0.74 kg of CO2 per passenger, and a further 4,740 kg reduction in plastic waste through a phased elimination of single-use plastic bottles.

Airport CEO Alan Borg said the signing of the Airports Council International’s NetZero 2050 Resolution has helped the airport make a solid commitment to carbon neutrality. “A more environmentally conscious operation and company-wide education will enable us to honour our pledge of reaching carbon neutrality for emissions under our control by 2050,” he said.

The company noted that airport employees were given 11,908 hours of training in a bid to provide more value for stakeholders directly impacted by the commitment. “Malta International Airport also engaged in philanthropic activities benefitting the local community, with a special focus on the airport’s neighbouring villages,” a statement read.

On top of eco-friendly milestones, MIA reported another profitable year allowing for higher wages and benefits to employees, and increased payments to capital providers and government. The total increase in economic value amounted to more than €74 million, or 9.1% over 2018.