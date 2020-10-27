Gaming chief Heathcliff Farrugia will not renew role at regulator

The CEO of the Malta Gaming Authority, Heathcliff Farrugia, has announced to staff that he will not be renewing his contract at the MGA.

MaltaToday is informed that the MGA’s chief officer for authorisations, Karl Brincat Peplow, is also expected to seek new pastures.

Farrugia joined the MGA as chief operations officer in 2014, where he held this position for two years, up until he moved to the Regulatory department to hold the role of Chief Regulatory Officer (CRO) in 2016.

He was a member of the supervisory council, and co-chaired the Fit & Proper Committee, entrusted with the assessment of the fit and properness of the individuals and companies applying for a MGA licence.

Prior to joining the MGA, Heathcliff spent the largest part of his career in the telecoms industry, specifically with Vodafone Malta, where he occupied various managerial positions.

In 2017 he was appointed CEO at the MGA.

Brincat Peplow joined the MGA in 2009 as systems and financial auditor.