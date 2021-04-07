Epic to invest €40 million in mobile network modernisation, pave way for 5G

Epic will be investing more than €40 million to upgrade its mobile phone network, paving the way for 5G roll out, the company announced today.

The modernisation process will be done in partnership with Swedish multinational company Ericsson.

Describing the investment as a “new milestone” for the company in Malta, a statement said the modernisation process will strengthen Epic’s existing network and prepare it for 5G roll out.

“Our modernisation project is going to bring wider coverage and faster speeds and is also going to make 5G available to our customers. We are pleased that following a very rigorous technology partner selection process, we are accelerating the evolution of our network to step into Malta’s digital future to help Maltese consumers and businesses unlock their full potential,” Epic Malta’s CEO Tamas Banyai said.

This news of Epic’s network modernisation project follows the operator’s more recent announcement regarding the partnership with Phoenix Tower International (PTI), which helps Epic accelerate its investment plans in its network and digital services.

Epic is the Malta arm of Monaco Telecom, which bought Vodafone Malta’s entire shareholding last year in a deal worth €250 million.

The company rebranded to Epic last November.

