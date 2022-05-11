BOV chief marketing officer Peter Halsor tenders resignation

Peter Halsor, Bank of Valletta’s chief marketing and customer intelligence officer, has tendered his resignation less than a year into his appointment.

BOV said there were no matters concerning Halsor that warranted any disclosure in terms of the Capital Markets Rules.

“The Bank extends its thanks to Mr Halsor for his valuable contribution and hard work and wishes him all the best for his future endeavours,” the bank said in a statement.

BOV had announced Halsor’s appointment back in July 2021 as part of a string of new C-level appointments within the bank.

Halsor previously held the position of Chief Customer Experience Officer at Riyad Bank and also led transformation initiatives at Barclaycard and LloydsTSB.

He has over 20 years’ experience leading marketing teams in designing and implementing digital products, services and campaign that underpin business strategy, enhance customer experience and drive profitability.

He was also actively involved in a number of business transformation and change programmes, collaborating with C-suite executives in translating business strategy into compelling customer strategies.