Uber arrives in Malta as competition in the cab-hailing sector hots up

Uber, an international cab-hailing company, is available in Malta as of today following a partnership between Alf Mizzi and Sons and UberX Service.

Passengers will be able to benefit from all the features of UberX, such as the possibility of obtaining information about the driver, the model of the car and knowing the fare in advance, dividing the cost of the journey, viewing the route of their journey and, thanks to the anonymisation system, passengers and drivers will be able to get in touch by phone or chat without sharing their phone number.

“Our data shows that there is a strong demand for Uber in Malta, especially during the tourist season. For this reason, we decided to launch the app in the country, and we are happy to do it with a partner like Alf Mizzi and Sons. Our goal is to bring value to the whole transportation system in the islands, be absolutely compliant with local regulations, and allow people to travel reliably and safely thanks to our application,” an Uber spokesperson said.

In terms of safety, passengers will have the possibility of accessing the Uber safety toolkit and obtaining assistance in case of need. In addition, Uber XL will allow up to eight passengers to travel together; finally, Uber Comfort will offer a more comfortable ride with a more high-end vehicle and extra leg room.

Drivers working with the Uber app will have access to the partner protection programme, developed thanks to a partnership between Uber and Allianz. The coverage includes various compensation payments for loss of income in case of on-trip accidents, injury, or hospitalisations.

At the launch, Uber will offer incentives both to drivers and riders. Drivers who decide to sign up through the app will benefit from a specific driver referral programme and discounts on the service fee. For riders, Uber will develop specific promos both for already existing app users and new users.

During launch week, new users will be offered five rides at 50% off by using the promo code: UBERMALTA.