Wizz Air Malta gets Malta operating licence with first flight from Rome Fiumicino

Wizz Air Malta has been granted an Air Operator’s Certificate (AOC) by the European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) and an operating licence by the Malta Civil Aviation Directorate (CAD).

Wizz Air Malta commences operations on 27 September 2022 with the first flight taking off from Rome Fiumicino.

The new subsidiary will be based in Malta with postholder roles and the management team present on-site.

Former Malta Air CEO Diarmuid Ó Conghaile will take up the position of managing director at Wizz Air Malta from 1 November 2022.

Aircraft and crews from Albania, Austria, Italy, and Romania will transfer from Wizz Air Hungary to the new subsidiary. Crew members will be employed by Wizz Air Malta, but they will continue to operate from their current bases.

Wizz Air already operates multiple AOCs within its business, including Wizz Air UK and Wizz Air Abu Dhabi, alongside Wizz Air Hungary. The establishment of Wizz Air Malta will allow the group to further diversify its operations, providing enhanced flexibility and the potential for significant expansion.

“We are expecting this airline will register a substantial amount of aircraft in our country, further increasing the number of our already strong 9H fleet,” transport minister Aaron Farrugia said. “Malta will continue to support investors who choose Malta as their jurisdiction for the benefit of this very important industry, and ultimately for the strength of our economy.”

“Companies like Wizz Air will be establishing a business centre in Malta. This will offer new job opportunities for Maltese and Gozitans and will aid in increasing the network of trips to and from our country,” Transport Malta CEO Brig. Jeffrey Curmi said.