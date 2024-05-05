ADPD demands true justice and reform within the construction industry

The event saw a passionate speech from Janet Walker, an ADPD candidate for the Pietà Local Council. Walker and her family had been victims of a wall collapse in their home due to ongoing construction works next to the building back in 2019.

Walker recalled her harrowing experience and the bureaucratic hurdles she faced in seeking redress. She spoke of her complaints before the accident which fell on deaf ears, as her speech underscored the frustrations of many who feel abandoned by regulatory authorities.

Walker joined other speakers in demanding clearer regulations and stricter enforcement measures. The ADPD outlined key proposals, including revoking licenses of lawbreaking contractors, imposing significantly higher fines, and involving local councils in high-rise planning decisions.

Sandra Gauci, ADPD chairperson and MEP candidate, questioned the adequacy of regulatory resources, pointing out the stark imbalance between the number of building permits issued and the limited capacity of inspectors to oversee construction activities. Gauci's remarks highlighted systemic deficiencies that have contributed to a series of fatal accidents within the sector.

The recent death of construction worker Jean Paul Sofia has galvanised public outrage and prompted promises of regulatory overhaul from the government. However, residents like Walker insist that mere resignations are insufficient to address deep-rooted problems in the industry.

The deficiencies within the industry were not lost on the board of the public inquiry into the death of Jean Paul Sofia, yet despite its damning findings, accidents and deaths within the industry persist.

Last month, the Prime Minister himself stated his concern that authorities regulating the construction industry do not yet have the necessary resources needed for such a task.