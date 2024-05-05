Netanyahu refuses ceasefire deal, stands against IDF withdrawal from Gaza

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stated that he won't agree to Hamas's terms for a ceasefire, citing concerns that the proposed deal would empower Hamas in Gaza.

Negotiators are restarting discussions aimed at achieving a halt in Israel's Gaza offensive in exchange for the release of hostages taken by Hamas on 7 October.

The primary issue seems to revolve around whether the ceasefire would be permanent, as Hamas insists, or not. The current proposal reportedly involves a 40-day halt of hostilities while hostages are freed, along with the release of certain Palestinian prisoners held in Israel.

The demand reiterated by Hamas is for any agreement to explicitly include an Israeli withdrawal from Gaza and a complete end to the conflict. Netanyahu emphasised on Sunday that Israel is unwilling to accept a scenario where Hamas regains control of Gaza, rebuilds its military capabilities, and resumes threatening Israeli citizens.

Additionally, an unnamed Israeli government official said to local media on Saturday that Israel will not, under any circumstances, agree to end the conflict as part of a deal to secure the release of captives.

They reportedly emphasised that the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) will enter Rafah to eliminate remaining Hamas forces, regardless of whether a temporary ceasefire is arranged for the release of captives.

Netanyahu is facing pressure from within his far-right coalition to proceed with the long-planned offensive in Gaza's southern city, where some 1.4 million people have sought refuge after fleeing conflict in other parts of the strip.

Meanwhile, the United States, Israel's key ally, is hesitant to support a new offensive that could lead to significant civilian casualties, insisting on a plan to safeguard displaced Palestinians beforehand.