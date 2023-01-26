Former Farsons fermentation chambers transformed into new co-working space

Fermentation chambers which for decades brewed beers, have been transformed into a new co-working space as part of the restoration of the iconic Farsons brewhouse.

Officially opened on Wednesday, the Vats co-working space is housed in The Brewhouse, the newly converted Farsons brewing facility at the Central Business District.

The Brewhouse, a subsidiary of Farsons Group, have entrusted creative agency BRND WGN to run the co-working space.

Speaking during a launch gathering on Wednesday evening, BRND WGN CEO and Founder Peter Jan Grech said ‘The Vats’ was a dream come true.

Having started his agency in “a spare bedroom”, Grech said renting a desk in a creative co-working environment was the stuff of fantasy when BRND WGN was first set up.

“I feel extremely grateful that the leadership at Farsons and The Brewhouse have selected BRND WGN to run The Vats on their behalf - Malta’s very first creative coworking space and home of what we hope will become a growing community of entrepreneurs and change makers, bursting with innovation and positive disruption,” he said.

Farsons Group Deputy CEO Michael Farrugia said that when the group undertook the renovation of its iconic brewing facility, the group knew it wanted to create a professional space that “was bursting with creativity.”

The Vats is made up of five former brewing vessels each housing four desks, which can

be rented individually or for groups.

Two other Premium Vats are also available for added privacy and comfort and have two desks each.

High-speed Wi-Fi is available throughout.

Tenants can also apply to use several meeting rooms available at The Brewhouse which also offers indoor parking, several restaurants, bars and cafes, a gym, and other services.