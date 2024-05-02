menu

Labour presents its candidates for the MEP election

Prime Minister Robert Abela says Labour MEPs in Brussels will work towards ‘peace and neutrality’

karl_azzopardi
2 May 2024, 12:23pm
by Karl Azzopardi
1 min read
Prime Minister Robert Abela flanked by the Labour Party's MEP candidates
The Labour Party launched its line-up of MEP candidates for the upcoming 8 June elections.

Addressing the press conference, Prime Minister Robert Abela said the party’s candidates will work towards peace and neutrality in Europe – principles the PL has always worked towards.

Abela flanked by Labour candidates said government has always strived to help people and never left anyone alone. He also stated Labour MEPs will continue to prioritise Malta’s families, workers and businesses in their work.

He also spoke on connectivity, a strong economy, defence and security in his address.

“We will go to Brussels to work for Malta and the Gozitans as is dictated by our principles,” Abela concluded.

The candidates running on the Labour Party ticket are: Abela Baldacchino Claduette, Agius Saliba Alexander Matthew, Attard Daniel John, Azzopardi Flores Clinton-Domenic, Bajada Thomas, Bonello Jesmond, Ellul Steve, Marshall Jesmond u Vella Gafà Marija Sara. 

Ewropej Funded by the European Union

This article is part of a content series called Ewropej. This is a multi-newsroom initiative part-funded by the European Parliament to bring the work of the EP closer to the citizens of Malta and keep them informed about matters that affect their daily lives. This article reflects only the author’s view. The action was co-financed by the European Union in the frame of the European Parliament's grant programme in the field of communication. The European Parliament was not involved in its preparation and is, in no case, responsible for or bound by the information or opinions expressed in the context of this action. In accordance with applicable law, the authors, interviewed people, publishers or programme broadcasters are solely responsible. The European Parliament can also not be held liable for direct or indirect damage that may result from the implementation of the action.

Karl Azzopardi is Online Editor and an IGM press awards (Human Stories) winner of 2019
