Labour presents its candidates for the MEP election

The Labour Party launched its line-up of MEP candidates for the upcoming 8 June elections.

Addressing the press conference, Prime Minister Robert Abela said the party’s candidates will work towards peace and neutrality in Europe – principles the PL has always worked towards.

Abela flanked by Labour candidates said government has always strived to help people and never left anyone alone. He also stated Labour MEPs will continue to prioritise Malta’s families, workers and businesses in their work.

He also spoke on connectivity, a strong economy, defence and security in his address.

“We will go to Brussels to work for Malta and the Gozitans as is dictated by our principles,” Abela concluded.

The candidates running on the Labour Party ticket are: Abela Baldacchino Claduette, Agius Saliba Alexander Matthew, Attard Daniel John, Azzopardi Flores Clinton-Domenic, Bajada Thomas, Bonello Jesmond, Ellul Steve, Marshall Jesmond u Vella Gafà Marija Sara.