Bolt and Buzzz Electric launch three-wheel electric vehicle to tackle Malta’s traffic problems

Bolt and Buzzz Electric's Carver are introducing a new and electric compact vehicle that will be available on Malta’s roads starting today.

The three-wheeled electric vehicle has a range of 100 km and can manoeuvre through narrow streets.

The vehicle will be available to riders through the Bolt app as a "traffic buster" category.

The companies said that this makes it a solution to Malta’s growing traffic and pollution problems.

"Our goal is to offer our customers the best use-case for every purpose a personal car serves,” said Ryan Mahoney, Country Manager of Bolt Ridehailing in Malta. “With this new category, Bolt will cater to single passengers with cheaper and quicker rides, all while being 100% electric."

James Formosa, General Manager of Buzzz Electric, added that the three-wheeled car offers "the fun and nimbleness of a scooter, combined with the comfort and safety of a car”.

“This creative concept can handle Malta's congested streets and aims to offer a more effective and environmentally friendly transportation option."

The new vehicles, which are slightly less than a meter wide, are equipped with a steering wheel, seatbelts, and a patented tilting mechanism. They can seat two passengers, with additional storage space, and are enclosed vehicles that transform into convertibles during the summer months.

Anton Rosier, CEO of Carver, said that Bolt is examining the best option for Malta in terms of mobility, “and that’s where the Carver comes in”.

"It's ideal for filtering through traffic and making towns and cities more liveable and accessible."

All Carver drivers have received the necessary training to drive the vehicle in Malta’s streets.