MIA dismisses allegations of irregularities in Thursday’s trading of shares

Malta International Airport has dismissed allegations on social media of irregularities in Thursday’s trading of its shares.

In a company statement on the Malta Stock Exchange, the company said it had already disclosed in an announcement two weeks ago that the Board of Directors would be considering the proposal of an interim dividend at Thursday’s board meeting.

“The company has a significant track record of communication with the market over time, it regularly issues monthly announcements on passenger numbers, quarterly financial statements, and company updates ahead of board meetings scheduled to consider the approval of financial statements and the declaration of dividends. These announcements are accessible on our website and the Malta Stock Exchange website,” the statement reads.

This statement comes after a financial services practitioner suggested through a social media post that illicit trades were made on the Malta Stock Exchange between 12:10pm and 12:40pm.

He noted that the MIA share price jumped from €5.65 to €5.95 during this period, only for the company to come out three hours later announcing a net interim dividend of six cents per share and top performance half-yearly results.