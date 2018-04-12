menu

Global Cryptocurrency Company OKEx is expanding to Malta

Malta is quickly earning the name 'The blockchain Island' as more leading multi-cryptocurrency companies express interest in the country's Blockchain initiatives 

maria_pace
12 April 2018, 9:22am
by Maria Pace

Leading multi-cryptocurrency company OKEx, based in Japan, is expanding to Malta.

OKEx is a leading digital asset exchange that provides global users with a robust digital-asset-only exchange and currently offers token-to token and futures-like trading.

 “We look forward to work with Malta’s government as it is forward-thinking and shares many of our values, the most important of which are the protection of traders, the general public, compliance with Anti-Money Laundering and Know Your Customer Standards, and the recognition of the innovation and the importance of continuous development in the blockchain ecosystem” said Chris Lee, CEO of OKEx.

 Tim Byun, Chief Risk Officer, said that he sees a strong strategic partner in Malta, in an industry dominated by new emergent technology.

 OKEx is looking forward to joining the blockchain community in Malta through its participation in the Delta Summit to be held in October 2018.

OKEx is the latest multi-cryptocurrency company to announce it’s expanding to Malta in the recent weeks. Last March, Binance, the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange by traded value,  announced it will be relocating to Malta.

 Parliamentary Secretary for Financial Services, Digital Economy and Innovation Silvio Schembri said that the OKEx announcement is a certificate of trust in Malta. “The fact that Malta is at the forefront in launching a regulatory framework that regulates this sector by means of setting up an authority, in itself has attracted the interest of global companies such as Binance and OKEx”, added Silvio Schembri.

 “This is just the start. Other companies will soon establish their operations in Malta”, said Silvio Schembri.

Prime Minister Joseph Muscat also tweeted, welcoming the company to Malta.

"Malta is fast becoming the jurisdiction of choice for Distributed Ledger Technology companies in the European Union and globally," he wrote. 

Maria Pace joined MaltaToday in 2017.
More in Business News
Global Cryptocurrency Company OKEx is expanding to Malta
Business News

Global Cryptocurrency Company OKEx is expanding to Malta
Maria Pace
House prices up by 4.1% in Malta in 2017
Business News

House prices up by 4.1% in Malta in 2017
Maria Pace
[WATCH] Central Bank: worker up-skilling, infrastructural investment essential
Business News

[WATCH] Central Bank: worker up-skilling, infrastructural investment essential
Massimo Costa
MFSA slaps €188,000 fine on Maltese ‘mobile phone bank’
Business News

MFSA slaps €188,000 fine on Maltese ‘mobile phone bank’
Matthew Vella
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.

Get access to the real stories first with the digital edition

Subscribe