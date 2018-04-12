Global Cryptocurrency Company OKEx is expanding to Malta

Leading multi-cryptocurrency company OKEx, based in Japan, is expanding to Malta.

OKEx is a leading digital asset exchange that provides global users with a robust digital-asset-only exchange and currently offers token-to token and futures-like trading.

“We look forward to work with Malta’s government as it is forward-thinking and shares many of our values, the most important of which are the protection of traders, the general public, compliance with Anti-Money Laundering and Know Your Customer Standards, and the recognition of the innovation and the importance of continuous development in the blockchain ecosystem” said Chris Lee, CEO of OKEx.

OKEx Is Expanding To Malta Given Country’s Comprehensive Blockchain Initiatives.https://t.co/CrE4wEPOuq pic.twitter.com/nMfKFl4N1g — OKEx (@OKEx_) April 12, 2018

Tim Byun, Chief Risk Officer, said that he sees a strong strategic partner in Malta, in an industry dominated by new emergent technology.

OKEx is looking forward to joining the blockchain community in Malta through its participation in the Delta Summit to be held in October 2018.

OKEx is the latest multi-cryptocurrency company to announce it’s expanding to Malta in the recent weeks. Last March, Binance, the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange by traded value, announced it will be relocating to Malta.

Parliamentary Secretary for Financial Services, Digital Economy and Innovation Silvio Schembri said that the OKEx announcement is a certificate of trust in Malta. “The fact that Malta is at the forefront in launching a regulatory framework that regulates this sector by means of setting up an authority, in itself has attracted the interest of global companies such as Binance and OKEx”, added Silvio Schembri.

“This is just the start. Other companies will soon establish their operations in Malta”, said Silvio Schembri.

We welcome @OKEx_ a world-leading digital exchange, to our growing #blockchain ecosystem. #Malta🇲🇹 is fast becoming the jurisdiction of choice for Distributed Ledger Technology companies in the European Union and globally -JM @SilvioSchembri — Joseph Muscat (@JosephMuscat_JM) April 12, 2018

Prime Minister Joseph Muscat also tweeted, welcoming the company to Malta.

"Malta is fast becoming the jurisdiction of choice for Distributed Ledger Technology companies in the European Union and globally," he wrote.