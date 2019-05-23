menu

Bet365 confirms expansion of its Malta operation

Continued uncertainty over Brexit has led to the betting giant further reducing the extent of its operations in Gibraltar

yannick_pace
23 May 2019, 4:00pm
by Yannick Pace
Bet365 has confirmed that it will be scaling down its Gibraltar operation and trasnferring it to Malta
Bet365 has confirmed that it will be scaling down its Gibraltar operation and trasnferring it to Malta

Betting and gaming giant Bet365 has confirmed that it will be relocating a substantial part of its operations from Gibraltar to Malta, thus expanding its Maltese presence.

The company is currently consulting with staff about a relocation to Malta, but intends to maintain a presence in Gibraltar, the website Gaming Intelligence reports.

Prime Minister Joseph Muscat said in a tweet that he welcomed the news, adding that it was envisaged that the company would be doubling its footprint in Malta. 

“As part of our strategic and contingency plans to ensure EU market access and to maintain and enhance operational efficiencies, we have been building our presence in Malta and operating a dual regulatory and licensing strategy between Gibraltar and Malta for a number of years,” a company spokesperson was quoted saying.

They said that from an operational and technical perspective and given the company’s operating model, “it has become increasingly challenging to efficiently run such multisite operations”.

This, the company said, had necessarily resulted in it conducting a review of its operations.

“We also continue to operate in a highly uncertain environment, driven primarily by the continuing Brexit landscape. Therefore, to assist with business planning and in order to maintain operational effectiveness, we intend to enhance our Maltese operational hub and relocate certain functionality there.”

The government of Gibraltar noted that the the company’s decision was related to Brexit and not the country, adding that it would continue working with the Bet365 to ensure it keeps a “substantial footprint” in the country.

Yannick joined MaltaToday as a journalist in 2016. His main areas of interest are politics...
More in Business News
Bet365 confirms expansion of its Malta operation
Business News

Bet365 confirms expansion of its Malta operation
Yannick Pace
Farsons registers steady growth despite 'ongoing challenges'
Business News

Farsons registers steady growth despite 'ongoing challenges'
David Hudson
New market players could unblock banking problems faced by tech companies
Business News

New market players could unblock banking problems faced by tech companies
Kurt Sansone
Malta's volume of retail trade drops by 0.5% since February 2019
Business News

Malta's volume of retail trade drops by 0.5% since February 2019
David Hudson
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.