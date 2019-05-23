Bet365 confirms expansion of its Malta operation

Betting and gaming giant Bet365 has confirmed that it will be relocating a substantial part of its operations from Gibraltar to Malta, thus expanding its Maltese presence.

The company is currently consulting with staff about a relocation to Malta, but intends to maintain a presence in Gibraltar, the website Gaming Intelligence reports.

Prime Minister Joseph Muscat said in a tweet that he welcomed the news, adding that it was envisaged that the company would be doubling its footprint in Malta.

We welcome @bet365 announcement on the significant expansion of operations in #Malta, where its footprint will now be double that originally envisaged -JM @SilvioSchembri — Joseph Muscat (@JosephMuscat_JM) May 23, 2019

“As part of our strategic and contingency plans to ensure EU market access and to maintain and enhance operational efficiencies, we have been building our presence in Malta and operating a dual regulatory and licensing strategy between Gibraltar and Malta for a number of years,” a company spokesperson was quoted saying.

They said that from an operational and technical perspective and given the company’s operating model, “it has become increasingly challenging to efficiently run such multisite operations”.

This, the company said, had necessarily resulted in it conducting a review of its operations.

“We also continue to operate in a highly uncertain environment, driven primarily by the continuing Brexit landscape. Therefore, to assist with business planning and in order to maintain operational effectiveness, we intend to enhance our Maltese operational hub and relocate certain functionality there.”

The government of Gibraltar noted that the the company’s decision was related to Brexit and not the country, adding that it would continue working with the Bet365 to ensure it keeps a “substantial footprint” in the country.