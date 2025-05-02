Man arrested after Għajnsielem stabbing

A 43-year-old man from Xewkija is recovering in hospital with grievous injuries after being stabbed in Għajnsielem, Gozo, on Friday morning.

Police were alerted by health authorities at around 12:30am and informed that medical assistance had been requested for an injured person on Triq Fuq il-Għajn.

Officers arrived on site to find the victim suffering from wounds believed to have been inflicted with a sharp and pointed object.

Following a search in the area, police identified and arrested a 35-year-old German national who was found nearby.

Both men were transported to the Gozo General Hospital by ambulance, where the 43-year-old was later certified as suffering from serious injuries.

Police investigations into the incident are ongoing.