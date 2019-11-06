menu

[WATCH] Maritime pilots invest in new inflatable boom to combat oil spills

The boom which cost €100,000 can be used in rough weather

kurt_sansone
6 November 2019, 1:56pm
by Kurt Sansone
The inflatable boom being deployed by Ocean Care employees during a training exercise at Malta Freeport
The inflatable boom being deployed by Ocean Care employees during a training exercise at Malta Freeport
Oil response training exercise by maritime pilots at the Freeport

The Maritime Pilots Cooperative has invested in a new inflatable boom to contain oil spills, which can also be used in rough weather.

The €100,000 boom rises 40cm above the sea surface, making it ideal for use in choppy seas.

Captain Jesmond Mifsud said the cooperative, through its subsidiary Ocean Care, also invested €20,000 in training for its pilots to have the capacity to counter level 1 and level 2 oil spills.

The investment comes on the back of a recently inaugurated €4 million training centre for maritime pilots by the cooperative.

Mifsud said the new boom can be deployed in 14 minutes, giving pilots a quicker response time in case of emergency.

The boom was displayed at Malta Freeport on Wednesday morning in the presence of Transport Minister Ian Borg, and the Freeport’s top officials.

The boom will be stationed at the Freeport in Birżebbuġa.

Borg said the maritime industry makes up 12% of Malta’s GDP, providing 23,000 jobs. He added that Malta’s ports register 12,000 ship movements every year, lauding the pilots cooperative for their continuous investment to improve the service they give.

Kurt Sansone is Online Editor of www.maltatoday.com.mt. He was formerly deputy editor of ...
More in Business News
'People want change,' Action Planet founder says
Business News

'People want change,' Action Planet founder says
[WATCH] Maritime pilots invest in new inflatable boom to combat oil spills
Business News

[WATCH] Maritime pilots invest in new inflatable boom to combat oil spills
Kurt Sansone
Malta Sustainability Forum will provide answers to how to implement positive change
Business News

Malta Sustainability Forum will provide answers to how to implement positive change
MaltaToday Staff
Malta Enterprise partners with T-Systems in offering blockchain ecosystem
Business News

Malta Enterprise partners with T-Systems in offering blockchain ecosystem
MaltaToday Staff
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.