Solana, XRP, and Logarithmic finance will change the crypto game as we know it

Digital assets are virtual representations of financial assets like currencies, bonds, and equity, or non-financial assets like real estate, art, and automobiles. They are all around us, trading on a daily basis on various platforms, and cryptocurrencies are a huge aspect of it.

Following the wide adoption of the first cryptocurrency, Bitcoin (BTC), and its increase in value and market capitalization, there have been several altcoins created to solve the problems that the blockchain has faced. With the creation of various projects on proof-of-stake (PoS) consensus mechanisms with smart contract functionality, NFTs, and better DeFi capabilities, the industry has expanded along with the concept of digital asset investments.

This article discusses three projects that have the potential to further change the face of the digital asset investment industry and improve it.

Solana (SOL)

XRP (XRP)

Logarithmic Finance (LOG)

Instagram Announces Supporting Solana (SOL) NFTs

Solana (SOL) is a blockchain network that supports the building of decentralized applications (DApps) that are scalable. Being the fastest blockchain network globally with over 65,000 transactions per second (TPS), its wide adoption is to be expected. Probably what led it to be the fastest-growing ecosystem in the blockchain industry. What makes the project stand a little taller in the sea of crypto projects would be that it runs on its blockchain network with the same name and a native token, SOL, that is used for transaction fees and peer-to-peer transactions.

It was recently announced by Instagram earlier this month that Solana (SOL) NFTs would now be supported on its platform. Solana (SOL) also followed this with their own announcement on Twitter. According to this announcement, artists will be able to display their NFTs and this has been forecasted to create more publicity and visibility for Solana-based NFTs.

Solana (SOL) is one of the biggest blockchains at the moment, competing strongly with bigger and older projects. It currently ranks 9th on CoinMarketCap with a market capitalization of over $15 billion.

XRP (XRP) Gets Integrated By Apex Bridge

Ripple is a global payment protocol that can be used to make quick international payments and XRP is the digital currency used by the network. XRP powers innovative technology and transforms the global financial services space. It is run on the XRP Ledger (XRPL) blockchain which is also utilized by institutions, companies, and developers due to its extraordinary utility. The project was built to be a fast, eco-friendly, and practical cryptocurrency for application across the financial services sector.

A fully insured bridge built by Apex from Avalanche to the XRP Ledger (XRPL) will go live by the end of August 2022. This will facilitate a fast and safe transfer of XRP tokens from the XRPL to Avalanche and other Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) networks.

Logarithmic Finance Surges Past 400% In Presale Phase

Logarithmic Finance (LOG) was designed to be a next-gen layer three swapping protocol to create and promote seamless connectivity between early-stage investors and innovators. It is meant to be a secure, non-custodial, cross-chain platform offering dynamic opportunities for innovators to raise funds on any blockchain network of choice.

LOG is the native utility and governance ERC20 token of the Logarithmic Finance platform and it will enable its holders to become eligible for various benefits some of which include;

Governance Rights

Staking Rewards

Exclusive Pools Access

High Yield Investment

Better Swap Ratios

Logarithmic Finance (LOG) is currently in its presale phase and selling for 0.006995 dollars which is already a staggering increase of over 400% from its initial offering of 0.00138 on the 28th of March according to its website projections. There would be a total supply of 4 billion LOG tokens with only 1.2 billion offered in the sale. All unsold tokens will be burned.

Disclaimer: This article is brought to you by Rebecca Deign. This content should not be interpreted as investment advice. Cryptocurrency is a volatile market, do your independent research and only invest what you can afford to lose.